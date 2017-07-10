Preseason is always kind of exciting in the Premier League! After a few weeks of nothing but crickets and international football, the day first team footballers return to training is usually pregnant with possibility.

Spurs have been training for a week now but the majority of the first teamers have yet to return, as they were still finishing up their summer holidays. Today, the club tweeted that the first four of that group have returned to training. Welcome back, Erik Lamela, Jan Vertonghen, Vincent Janssen, and Toby Alderweireld!

If a picture tells a thousand words, then Toby’s thumbs up clearly indicates that he’s ready to sign a contract extension that will keep him here until retirement. Same with Vertonghen, whose body language is probably the best we’ve seen from him since AVB left the club. Vincent Janssen looks like a guy who’s ready to kick on and work that impressive posterior of his that he used to such great effect last season into fighting shape.

And then there’s Erik Lamela. Truthfully, I can’t prove that this isn’t a file photo of Erik, and that he’s still not in some hospital somewhere having another surgery. Spurs should’ve taken a photo of Lamela holding up a copy of today’s Evening Standard.

Reports have suggested that the majority of the players still out will return to the club for preseason training this week. The club heads to USA for the International Champions Cup and preseason matches at the end of the month, with Spurs’ first match coming on July 22 against PSG at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. However, don’t be surprised if the club schedules a few surprise friendlies behind closed doors like they did last summer.