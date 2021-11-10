The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, November 10

Hi, everyone!

I suppose it can be hard to identify referees sometimes.

Ramble of the Day

A question for the international break: Our football rhythms are disrupted, but there is still plenty of football to watch. What are you actually making time to watch?

I tend to always make time for the United States matches, especially now that the team is in the middle of World Cup qualifying. As for the other international matches on, it just depends on how much time I have to engage with it and how easy it is to watch. That combination of things means I usually watch whatever European match is hyped enough on the day. I also end up catching some other matches in North and South America — after all, the USMNT does not take up all of the time slots in these time zones.

tl;dr: International breaks disrupt our football rhythms, but what matches do you end up watching to pass the time?

Alexander Smith on tennis player Peng Shuai, who said a former Chinese government official sexually assaulted her for NBC News

Links of the Day

Germany’s Niklas Süle tested positive for COVID-19.

20% of women surveyed by the Footballers Supporters’ Association said they received unwanted physical attention while attending men’s football matches.

Brazil’s Formiga announced her international retirement, and will wrap up her 26 year international career at the end of the month.

The NWSL’s incoming San Diego club will officially be called San Diego Wave FC.

The Premier League reportedly rejected clubs’ request to wear away kits at home on Boxing Day to support Shelter, a charity supporting the homeless.

A longer watch: Jessica Creighton interviews the hosts of the Goal Diggers podcast on facing racist and misogynistic abuse at football matches for Sky Sports