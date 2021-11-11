The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Thursday, November 11

Hi, all!

The Canadian Premier League bought a Cameo from Fabrizio Romano to preview the announcement of a new expansion team.

Ramble of the Day

A Hoddler once made a comment that this space turns into a food blog during the international break. I don’t know if it was ever a conscious choice before, but it officially is now. Here’s a fun question from Twitter that I think is worth sharing:

You can only eat in one restaurant chain (minimum of 5 units) every day for the rest of your life. All three meals. Which and why? — Tom Morgan (@tom_morganKCP) November 9, 2021

I’m stealing this answer from my younger sister, because it’s a good one: The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory serves breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, and snacks. Their breakfast is slightly limited, but expands for weekend brunches, and I’m sure their coffee is acceptable. As for the rest of the day, the menu is stupidly large. I will have as much variety as one restaurant chain could possibly offer, so I won’t get bored. (Side note: I’ve watched a lot of episodes of Kitchen Nightmares and this menu probably should not be this big.)

I haven’t eaten at a Cheesecake Factory in a while, but it was an acceptable meal the last time I was there. (Note: It has been a very long time since I’ve eaten at a Cheesecake Factory.) There aren’t a ton of top quality restaurant chains to choose from, so I always felt I’d be sacrificing a little bit of quality here. Variety is key for me, and The Cheesecake Factory has it.

tl;dr: Pick a chain restaurant you’d eat at for every meal if you had to.

Stay informed, read this: Sean Ingle on England Hockey, who were found to break its own rules when investigating a club for breaching codes of conduct for the Guardian

Links of the Day

PSG’s Aminata Diallo was taken into police custody in relation to an attack on her teammate Kheira Hamraoui.

Ex-US international Matt Besler retired after a 12 year career.

The FA is expanding its leadership diversity code to include lower league and grassroots clubs.

Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards will leave the club at the end of the season.

Czech billionaire Daniel Křetínský purchased a 27% stake in West Ham.

A longer listen: Michael Safi interviews Adelaide United’s Josh Cavallo on his decision to come out as gay for the Guardian’s Today in Focus podcast