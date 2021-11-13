Tottenham Hotspur Women vs. Arsenal WFC: game time, lineups, and how to watch North London Derby online

Here we go. It might be the international break, but Tottenham Hotspur football have a match today. And not just a match — it’s a Women’s North London Derby against Arsenal, home to Spurs at The Hive.

The gap between Spurs and Arsenal, once astronomically huge, has narrowed significantly in recent years. But Arsenal are still one of the best clubs in the world, and Spurs... aren’t. That’s not to say that Spurs aren’t a good team — they’re currently third in the WSL behind the Gunners and Chelsea, and have big ambitions. Those ambitions certainly include a first-ever win over their north London neighbors.

The last time these two met, Arsenal handled Tottenham easily in the FA Cup quarterfinals. Spurs are hoping their stout defense can keep the likes of Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead out, which might give them a chance to nick a result.

COYS!

Lineup

How to Watch

Today’s match is not televised, but will be streamed for free on The FA Player. Registration is required.

Saturday, November 13, 2021

8:30 a.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. BST

The Hive, Edgware

TV: NBCSN (USA), BBC One (UK).

Streaming: NBCSports.com

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic,

or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!