Tottenham announce appointment of former Roma GK coach Savorani

When Antonio Conte announced his backroom staff days after his appointment at Tottenham Hotspur, one notable absence was a goalkeeper coach. That position is now officially filled. This morning, Tottenham announced on social media the appointment of Italian keeper coach Marco Savorani.

This is actually pretty exciting. Savorani is a very highly regarded goalkeeper coach, considered one of the best in Serie A a couple of years ago. His work and training is widely considered the primary reason behind the rapid improvement in recent years of Alisson Becker and Wojciech Szczęsny during their time in the Italian league. Savorani was most recently keepers coach at Roma beginning in 2016. Savorani also has history with Conte — they worked together when Conte was managing Siena. Our friends at Chiesa di Totti even made an impassioned plea for Roma to hold on to Savorani whatever the cost... which didn’t work — Savorani left the club this summer with the appointment of Jose Mourinho.

At Spurs, Savorani will obviously be working with Hugo Lloris who is at (or perhaps just past) his prime, but I’m most excited to see what he can do with Pierluigi Gollini and Tottenham’s cadre of younger academy keepers like Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman. Coaching can’t fully make up for talent, but it’s really incredible what a good coach can do. Spurs look like they’ve just signed a really, really good one.