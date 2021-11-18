Highlights: Spurs Women blast 11 past Watford in Continental Cup

Tottenham Hotspur Women aren’t exactly strangers to huge football scorelines. Historically, they’ve just been on the wrong side of them, especially to Arsenal in the years when Spurs toiled in the lower leagues of UK football. Yesterday, however, they put another team to the sword. Spurs played at Watford Women in the Continental Cup yesterday evening and blitzed the Hornets straight from the opening kick, winning 11-0.

Angela Addison and Rosella Ayane both scored hat tricks, and Spurs added additional goals from Asmita Ale, Chioma Ubogagu, Cho So-hyun, Esther Morgan, and Isabella Lane in an absolutely dominant performance from start to finish. You almost had to feel bad for Watford.

It was an especially exciting day for both Morgan and Lane, two young and promising Spurs players, and whom both scored their first Tottenham goals. For Lane, an academy player, it was also her full senior club debut and she also earned an assist for Ayane in addition to scoring Spurs’ final goal of the match.

You have to feel a little sorry for Watford. The stratification of UK women’s football means there’s a HUGE drop-off between the top flight and the lower divisions — Watford are currently 10th in the second division FA Women’s Championship, and Tottenham took full advantage of that even with a rotated side. On the other hand, this result does indicate just how far Spurs have come in the past few years.

The match wasn’t televised or streamed anywhere, but Spurs Women just dropped a highlights package on Twitter this morning. If you like goals, you’ll like this.

Tottenham’s next match is this Sunday as they travel across town to West Ham in WSL league action. Kick-off is 10 am ET / 3 pm UK.