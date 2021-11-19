The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Friday, November 19

Hi, everyone!

Shall we do one more food ramble to cap off the international break?

Ramble of the Day

Let’s keep it quick but opinionated: How do you feel about this pizza?

THANKSGIVING PIZZA at @macyspizza: Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Stuffing, Gravy, Corn + Cranberry Drizzle pic.twitter.com/sWsdpHsfgM — Kari Steele (@KariVanHorn) November 17, 2021

I will take the bulletpoint approach, which maybe isn’t quick but maybe being quick is optional! (I am instinctively programmed to write a lot at this point.) Anyway:

I’m not against the idea of meat on a pizza, but I don’t like turkey so it’s a no for me.

I don’t know if potatoes go on pizza. I won’t knock it until I’ve tried it because I respect potatoes.

I feel like there are a lot of stuffing variations, so I wonder which type of stuffing this pizza has. (I don’t find the picture particularly helpful.) I respect bread and carbs generally, so I won’t knock that concept until I try it, either. Like I mentioned, I think meat can be fine on a pizza; it just depends on what they have.

How is the gravy incorporated? It seems like a unique thing to do.

I feel like making a pizza might crush all of the corn’s qualities.

Cranberries are an absolute no. I don’t need sweet added to this.

I know I’ve issued a lot of negative or lukewarm statements, but I want to be clear: adding cheese can redeem so many things.

I am down to try almost anything in a sample size, even something as weird as this. The main problem is that weird things are almost completely unavailable as samples. Macy’s Place Pizzeria also isn’t anywhere near me so I’m probably never going to try this pizza. I would definitely love to hear or read a review, though!

tl;dr: Check out this weird pizza!

Stay informed, read this: Édouard Mendy’s Instagram post criticizing media outlets that use his picture when writing articles about Benjamin Mendy (via the BBC)

Links of the Day

Spartak Moscow’s Quincy Promes will be tried in a Dutch court for allegedly stabbing his cousin last year.

FIFA said it will not intervene in the case of Abdullah Ibhais, a former employee of Qatar’s World Cup committee who says he was jailed for supporting migrant workers.

Exeter and Bradford will replay their FA Cup tie after Exeter used too many substitutes.

A longer read: Sam Marsden on Barcelona ahead of Xavi’s first match as manager for ESPN