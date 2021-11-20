 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Football Open Thread

Premier League football is back!

By Dustin George-Miller
Tottenham Hotspur Training and Press Conference Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Howdy, partners! The Premier League has returned after yet another interminably long international break will a full slate of games for your viewing enjoyment. The highlight of the day will likely be the late game between Liverpool and Arsenal, but there are a number of fun matchups to check out over the course of the day.

This is your open thread. Be excellent to eachother.

Premier League schedule for Saturday

Leicester City vs. Chelsea
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBCSN (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

Aston Villa vs. Brighton
10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: NBCSN (USA)0
Stream: NBCSports.com

Newcastle vs. Brentford
10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: Peacock (USA)
Stream: None

Norwich City vs. Southampton
10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: Peacock (USA)
Stream: None

Burnley vs. Crystal Palace
10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: Peacock (USA)
Stream: None

Watford vs. Manchester United
10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: Peacock (USA)
Stream: None

Liverpool vs. Arsenal
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com, Sky Go

