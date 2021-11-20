Saturday Football Open Thread

Howdy, partners! The Premier League has returned after yet another interminably long international break will a full slate of games for your viewing enjoyment. The highlight of the day will likely be the late game between Liverpool and Arsenal, but there are a number of fun matchups to check out over the course of the day.
This is your open thread. Be excellent to eachother.
Premier League schedule for Saturday
Leicester City vs. Chelsea
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBCSN (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Aston Villa vs. Brighton
10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: NBCSN (USA)0
Stream: NBCSports.com
Newcastle vs. Brentford
10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: Peacock (USA)
Stream: None
Norwich City vs. Southampton
10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: Peacock (USA)
Stream: None
Burnley vs. Crystal Palace
10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: Peacock (USA)
Stream: None
Watford vs. Manchester United
10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: Peacock (USA)
Stream: None
Liverpool vs. Arsenal
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com, Sky Go
