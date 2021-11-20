Saturday Football Open Thread

Howdy, partners! The Premier League has returned after yet another interminably long international break will a full slate of games for your viewing enjoyment. The highlight of the day will likely be the late game between Liverpool and Arsenal, but there are a number of fun matchups to check out over the course of the day.

This is your open thread. Be excellent to eachother.

Premier League schedule for Saturday

Leicester City vs. Chelsea

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBCSN (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Aston Villa vs. Brighton

10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: NBCSN (USA)0

Stream: NBCSports.com

Newcastle vs. Brentford

10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: Peacock (USA)

Stream: None

Norwich City vs. Southampton

10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: Peacock (USA)

Stream: None

Burnley vs. Crystal Palace

10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: Peacock (USA)

Stream: None

Watford vs. Manchester United

10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: Peacock (USA)

Stream: None

Liverpool vs. Arsenal

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com, Sky Go