West Ham Women vs. Tottenham Hotspur Women: game time, lineups, and how to watch online

Tottenham Hotspur Women are in action today at West Ham United with a chance to keep their impressive start of the WSL season going. Last week they earned their first ever result against Arsenal, a thrilling match that ended in a heartbreaking 1-1 draw. Today they’re at West Ham in another London derby. Spurs have had West Ham’s number since both of them promoted to the top flight, with Spurs unbeaten against the Hammers in the past two seasons. But that doesn’t mean anything, obviously. Just ask Arsenal.

West Ham are eighth in the table with nine points from seven matches. A win today combined with a Reading draw or win against Brighton would see Spurs slip up to third place.

A fair warning — Spurs Women play at 10 am ET, while the men play at 12:30 p.m. ET, meaning it’s unlikely you’re going to see a recap right away after the final whistle. It’ll come eventually, but I’m only one man.

COYS!

Lineup

How to Watch

Sunday, November 21, 2021

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

Chigwell Construction Stadium, Essex

TV: Not televised.

Streaming: faplayer.thefa.com

