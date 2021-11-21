Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United: Match thread, live blog, and how to watch

With another international break in the rear-view mirror, Tottenham Hotspur are back in action in Premier League play against Leeds United. Spurs currently sit 10th on the table but just seven points out of the top four. Three points would go a long way to getting the league campaign back on track. Leeds United have not had a great start to the season and are just two points out of the relegation zone. While they aren’t Norwich or Newcastle bad, they haven’t exactly been good.

Lineups

Two changes to the #LUFC Starting XI, Gelhardt comes in for Rodrigo (minor foot injury), whilst Klich replaces Raphinha (ill) pic.twitter.com/fGztRiiLjj — Leeds United (@LUFC) November 21, 2021

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Sunday, November 21, 2021

11:30 AM ET, 4:30 PM UK

TV: NBC Sports Network (USA), Sky Sports Premier League (UK)

Live Blog

