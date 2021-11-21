Tottenham 2-1 Leeds: Spurs roar from behind to win with goals from Hojbjerg and Reguilon

They did it, but it wasn’t exactly champagne football. Tottenham Hotspur played their first home league match under Antonio Conte against a Leeds side missing a couple of key contributors. It wasn’t pretty — Spurs played a dour opening 45 minutes and went down to a very good Daniel James goal, but roared back in the second half. Spurs got goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon (his first goal for Spurs), and Tottenham held on for a 2-1 win.

Check out the match thread for a blow-by-blow account, but here are some of my match reactions.

Match Reactions