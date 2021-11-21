Tottenham 2-1 Leeds: Community Player Ratings

Spurs win! Spurs win! Spurs win! Tottenham hotspur roared back from a 1-0 halftime deficit to win 2-1 over Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur stadium. It was a match for firsts — Antonio Conte’s first home league match in charge of Spurs, Sergio Reguilon’s first goal in a Tottenham shirt.

That said, there were some good performances and some... not so good ones, plus ones that vastly improved from the first half to the second. Plenty to discuss as you ponder the player ratings, I’m sure.

Time to rate the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.