The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Monday, November 22

Let’s start with some words from Sergio Reguilón.

"Now I'm the person who is the happiest in the world. I am dead but I am so happy."



Sergio Reguilón's reaction after scoring for Tottenham following his pre-match interview calling it "worst week of my life" pic.twitter.com/9Mc8Ah06kf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 21, 2021

Ramble of the Day

If you’ll allow me, I have a mostly inconsequential thing to say about the last few Tottenham matches. The performances aren’t fully enjoyable yet, but I must say I’ve taken a liking to how expressive Antonio Conte on the touchline.

Antonio Conte enjoyed that one! pic.twitter.com/p6O5XWDBHX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 21, 2021

I know it isn’t new for him — I just didn’t really have an opinion on it before. Nowadays, though, I like reminders that football is something that should inspire a little bit of passion in us. It doesn’t materialize in the same way for everyone, and there isn’t a wrong way to enjoy the sport. I have no problem with quiet types — I can be one during a match, especially one that insults me enough to be bored by it. (We can get into this another time, but my true footballing enemy is a boring game.) I just like watching Conte being distinctly himself,

It’s not the main reason I’m interested in the Conte era at Spurs, or probably the top 15. (Full transparency: I came up with that number almost out of nowhere, and I don’t know if I have a list 15 or 16 items long here.) It’s just something that provided me a small amount of enjoyment yesterday, and I find enjoying small things cool.

tl;dr: I’m really enjoying how expressive Antonio Conte is on the touchline.

Stay informed, watch this: the Tennessee Titans’ AJ Brown on his mental health struggles and helping others

For more context on Brown’s comments, read Ben Arthur’s piece on the player’s extended comments for The Tennesseean

Links of the Day

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Newcastle manager Eddie Howe tested positive for COVID-19.

Manchester United fired Ole Gunnar Solskjær, ending his almost three year spell as manager.

Lyon-Marseille was abandoned after a spectator threw a water bottle at Dimitri Payet’s head.

RB Leipzig-Manchester City will be played behind closed doors as COVID-19 cases rise in Germany.

Werder Bremen manager Markus Anfang quit after an investigation began into whether or not he had a fake COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

A longer read: Rob Harris on Barcelona and Manchester City, who recently dropped sponsorships with shady cryptocurrency companies for the Associated Press