Conte nominated for 2021 FIFA The Best Men’s Coach award

Today, the final candidates for this year’s FIFA The Best Awards were released on FIFA’s website, and Tottenham Hotspur got a nomination! Kind of! Antonio Conte was one of seven nominees for the 2021 FIFA The Best Men’s Coach award, which will be awarded in a public ceremony on January 17, 2022.

Conte earned the nomination along with Hansi Flick (Germany/Bayern Munich), Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Roberto Mancini (Italy), Lionel Scaloni (Argentina), Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid), and Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea). He’s a shoo-in.

OK fine, Conte’s nomination probably has a bit more to do with his winning the Scudetto with Inter Milan for the first time since 2010 than it does with wins over Vitesse and Leeds while head coach at Tottenham Hotspur, but you know what? Tottenham Hotspur’s club name is currently on that award nomination so that means if he wins the award then it’s a Tottenham award, this totally counts, those are the rules, shut up.

Shockingly, no Tottenham players, male or female, earned a FIFA The Best Awards nomination, which obviously means that the voting has been rigged from the beginning. I mean, come on.

The awards are available for public vote between now and December 10.