Tottenham 2-1 Leeds: Player ratings without a theme because look man, I’m busy

Today’s player ratings has no theme. Sorry about that. It’s not (just) that I have difficulty sometimes coming up with one on short notice after seven years of these damn things (put your suggestions in the comments), it’s that frankly this is a crazy busy week for me personally and I can’t justify not getting these ratings published as soon as possible.

Anyway, I guess this means you’ll get to yell at me for my player ratings instead of yelling at me about the theme, which could be a nice change of pace, IDK.

Here are your player ratings to the not theme of look man I’m busy ok.

5 stars

No Tottenham players were this good.

4 stars

Eric Dier (Community — 3.5): One of Dier’s better performances as a central defender in a Tottenham shirt, even with the first half. Just solid overall, and did a good job covering for Tanganga when he got into trouble.

Hugo Lloris (Community — 4.0): Apart from the big chance that led to Leeds’ goal, they didn’t muster a ton of offense. However, that’s not to say they weren’t threatening. Hugo had a couple of nice saves, and was forced into dives for a couple of wicked balls that flashed just wide. He had to work on Sunday, and he did a good job.

Antonio Conte (Community — 4.0): This was the first time I can remember when the manager earned higher marks from the community than any single player. I think his high rating comes as much from his explanation of Tottenham’s tactics (“rope-a-dope”) between the first and second halves as it does anything Spurs actually did on the pitch. Winning is nice, though and he’s a high-energy maniac which the crowd reacted to.

3.5 stars

Lucas Moura (Community — 3.5): Boy, what to do with Lucas? He was ATROCIOUS in the first half as the primary ball progression outlet, frequently giving the ball away, dribbling into cul-de-sacs, or firing passes a foot behind his target. And yet he improved vastly in the second half and was involved in both goals. Hell, he has an argument for man of the match, kinda-sorta. 3.5 stars feels both very generous and not.

Emerson Royal (Community — 3.5): The more I see of Royal the more I like him. He’s not exactly swift, but he does have a motor and under Conte he’s turning into a very good all-around wingback. Got smoked by Harrison for Leeds’ goal, but that was his only real blemish.

Sergio Reguilon (Community — 4.0): I’m happy he got his goal — a lucky rebound but he made it look easier than it probably was. That said, chances went to Reggie to die for much of this match and I felt he was quite unconvincing at times despite the high work rate. It will be curious whether Sessegnon pushes him now that he’s back.

Ryan Sessegnon (Community — 3.0): Not a ton of time with which to evaluate Sess, but he looked more than competent out there. Was hyper-aware of Leeds’ right sided attacking options, and put in a couple of decent looks from the flanks into Spurs’ box. It’s enough that I’d really like to see more, hopefully vs. Mura on Thursday.

3 stars

Son Heung-Min (Community — 3.0): For a stretch in that match, Sonny looked like he was Spurs’ best chance of nicking a goal. He was direct and created a few half-chances, but hasn’t threatened under Conte as much as I would’ve expected. Seems like Conte sees him as strictly a wide inside forward.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Community — 3.5): Another player that looked quite weak weak in the first half but bounced back in the second. Hojbjerg was much more dynamic when Spurs actually started pressing and attacking. Took his goal well.

Harry Kane (Community — 3.0): A weird match from Harry. Four shots, but at least two of them were ones he usually buries but didn’t. Strong hold-up play and dribbling, but weirdly passive in the box. Two incredible first half passes from deep, but it’s a symptom of a problem when he feels like he has to drop that deep.

Ben Davies (Community — 3.5): I don’t think Davies is ever going to be great for Spurs as a left sided CB, but he’s been quite competent there as Spurs don’t have many good left footed defensive options right now. Could’ve done better vs. James for Leeds’ goal but also had one marauding forward run that was weirdly fun.

Davinson Sanchez (Community — 3.5): Not a whole lot to say about Davi. His substitution for Japhet was a little weird, but he did fine in the last 20 minutes of the match and didn’t have any YIKES moments.

2.5 stars

Harry Winks (Community — 2.5): This wasn’t a match that is going to change anyone’s priors about Winky, that’s for sure. An absolute liability in midfield in the first half, truly awful, described by someone in the writer’s room as defending like “a cat chasing a laser pointer”. That said, he improved in the second half, fizzed a few passes forward, and did his best work by just getting out of the way. I’ve heard it said that he might actually be a decent fit in a Conte midfield, sort of a “poor man’s Brozovic.” We’ll see about that.

Japhet Tanganga (Community — 3.0): I thought Japhet struggled a bit in this match, which makes sense as he really hasn’t played football in a month. I think he has the comfort on the ball to do well under Conte but he might need some time.

