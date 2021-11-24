NS Mura vs. Tottenham Hotspur Conference League Preview: The annual trip east

Fueled by a come from behind win over Leeds, Tottenham Hotspur has reason to believe that things are on the up. Antonio Conte has begun his tenure with a couple wins and a draw, and the upcoming schedule is busy, but winnable. Nothing encapsulates that more than Thursday’s trip to Slovenia.

Spurs sit second in Group G after four matches, three points behind leader Rennes. As a reminder, the Europa Conference League features a playoff round of the knockout phase, so winning the group does provide an advantage. This means the fixture against NS Mura is one that must yield three points.

That is a pretty reasonable request for Conte’s squad. Tottenham dispatched Mura 5-1 at home, a side that has lost its other three Group Stage matches as well. Sitting just fifth in the Slovenian PrvaLiga, this is a lopsided contest that should be a nice viewing for those uninterested in seeing my Detroit Lions embarrass themselves on national television for the 87th year in a row.

Mura (4th, 0 pts) vs. Tottenham Hotspur (2nd, 7 pts)

Date: Thursday, November 25

Time: 12:45 pm ET, 5:45 pm UK

Location: Stadion Ljudski vrt, Maribor, Slovenia

TV: Paramount+ (USA), BT Sport 2 (UK)

Having seen just one Mura match prior, there is not a whole lot to be said heading into this one. During the home fixture, Spurs took an early lead after Dele Alli earned and scored a penalty, and Giovanni Lo Celso blasted one over the keeper just minutes later. There was a bit of a lull after that, but the traffic was fairly one-way.

The only exception was a superb volley by Ziga Kous, which tightened the lead to 2-1 in the second half. Nuno Espirito Santo was not going to take any chances, despite his team being in control, and sent in Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, and Lucas Moura to finish off the match. Kane obliged, notching a hat trick in under 20 minutes. Hopefully, no massive action like this needs to be repeated this time.

Three themes