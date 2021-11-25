The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Thursday, November 25

Hi, all!

At the top today is defender Ria Percival.

Ramble of the Day

There is no better topic for a Thanksgiving day Hoddle than turkey, so I ask: What is your honest opinion on eating turkey?

Naturally, I’ll go first. I don’t rate turkey at all, finding it dry and its flavor completely uninteresting. I eat it out of a sense of obligation, and have previously campaigned to get it off the Thanksgiving table. (It was an unsuccessful campaign.) I don’t find it particularly salvageable — chicken is just the better version of a similar item.

tl;dr: Let’s share opinions on turkey for Thanksgiving! (I don’t like turkey.)

Stay informed, read this: Sweden’s top men’s football leagues signed an Amnesty International protest ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (via the Associated Press)

Links of the Day

Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting tested positive for COVID-19.

France’s Karim Benzema was found guilty of complicity in the attempted blackmail of teammate Mathieu Valbuena, and received a one year suspended jail sentence.

The UK government commission reviewing football operations issued a report with 47 recommendations.

Two Norwegian journalists were arrested and detained for 36 hours in Qatar after reporting on working conditions ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Portuguese officials conducted 20 searches Wednesday while investigating tax evasion, including the offices of Braga, Vitória, and Jorge Mendes’ agency.

A longer read: Matthew Hall interviews Sandi Leroux on the abusive culture in Canada’s youth ranks that forced her daughter Sydney Leroux to switch allegiances to the US for the Guardian