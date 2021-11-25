NS Mura vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Europa Conference League match thread, live blog, and how to watch online

Forget the Detroit Lions — is there a more iconic combination than Tottenham Hotspur and roast turkey on Thanksgiving Day? Spurs are in action today in Slovenia to face [checks notes] NS Mura in the Europa Conference League group stage.

When these two teams last met in London, Spurs had a narrow 2-1 lead in the second half with a heavily rotated side, before Nuno Espirito Santo subbed in Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min. Spurs ended up romping to a 5-1 home win. A lot has changed since then — Nuno is out, Antonio Conte is in for starters, and this match is now being played in Slovenia. Will it make a difference? Maybe, but this is a Mura side that is winless in the group and has a -8 goal differential, so hopefully Conte can put together a rotated team that doesn’t need to rely on too many starters.

A quick housekeeping note: it’s Thanksgiving Day, and the bulk of the Carty Free staff is unavailable due to travel, or just would rather focus on family/friends/food and not taking time out of their day to work on a Spurs match. Therefore, we are NOT covering this match live on social media today, and the recap will come later in the day and not immediately after the final whistle. We know many of you will be watching — that’s what this thread is for! But we also hope you understand that we need a day off once in a while.

Let’s go! COYS!

Lineups

Your starting XI to face NŠ Mura! pic.twitter.com/CDetGPUCRd — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 25, 2021

How to Watch

Ljudski Ljudski Stadium, Maribor, Slovenia

Sunday, November 25, 2021

12:45 PM ET, 5:45 PM UK

TV: None (USA), BT Sport 2 (UK)

Stream: Paramount+ (USA), TUDN (USA - Spanish)

