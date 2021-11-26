The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Friday, November 26

Hi, all!

I guess Tottenham can’t be fun yet.

Ramble of the Day

I don’t think I anticipated how much of a thing this became, but West Ham’s Declan Rice sang a version of “Ice Ice Baby” during a Twitter space this week called “Rice Rice Baby.” I’ll leave it here for your listening pleasure.

Declan Rice singing "Ice ice Baby" in a twitter space pic.twitter.com/dStss27i0x — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 24, 2021

I wouldn’t go so far as to describe “Rice Rice Baby” as a hit by any means, but Rice proved himself so different from the average Premier League footballer through the performance that it became a talking point. The video above is from Sky Sports, and someone asked West Ham manager David Moyes about it before the team’s Europa League tie at Rapid Vienna. (Moyes had absolutely nothing of note to say about it, admitting he’s not on social media and hasn’t heard “Rice Rice Baby.”)

To be fair, it was also my first reaction to hearing “Rice Rice Baby.” I always appreciate a footballer with some interesting personality traits, and I’m glad Rice has them and is cool with sharing them. I couldn’t say Rice has a future in music, but it doesn’t matter. Hopefully he fares better as an actor, if he gives it a go in the future.

tl;dr: Declan Rice sang a version of “Ice Ice Baby” called “Rice Rice Baby” during a Twitter space this week.

Stay informed, read this: Carrie Allen Tipton on the racism baked into supporter culture of college football teams in the American South for The Undefeated

Links of the Day

Wigan’s Charlie Wyke is in stable condition after collapsing during training this week.

Leicester women fired manager Jonathan Morgan.

Brentford will use this season’s home kit again next season in an effort to reduce costs for supporters and promote sustainability.

A longer listen: Meg Linehan and Claire Watkins discuss allegations of abuse against former Chicago Red Stars head coach Rory Dames on The Athletic’s Full Time podcast