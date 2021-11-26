Mura 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs fall to Slovenian minnows in Europa Conference League

While I’ve had some good memories watching Tottenham Hotspur play on Thanksgiving Day in years past, in the days leading up to Thursday’s match I decided that this year I would rather have a football-free Thanksgiving with family and excellent food than try and arrange my schedule around a football match.

It seems I made a good decision in that regard.

Tottenham Hotspur traveled to Maribor, Slovenia to play [checks notes] NS Mura, currently fifth in the Slovenian Premier League, and the lowest-ranked team in the third tier Europa Conference League... and lost, 2-1. Spurs went behind after 11 minutes thanks to a defensive slip (in more than one sense of the word) by Davinson Sanchez that resulted in Tommy Horvat rifling a shot into the top corner past Pierluigi Gollini. Then after a half hour, Spurs were down to ten men after Ryan Sessegnon picked up his second yellow card for a rash challenge.

Spurs came back to dominate much of the second half, equalized via Harry Kane and threatened on several other occasions, only to have all that work completely undone again when Mura scored a second time at the death on a deflected shot that caromed off Davinson Sanchez again.

This was basically Mura’s Super Bowl, their Disney underdog sports movie, maybe their Miracle on Ice, pick your simile. The thing about David vs. Goliath matches is that sometimes David actually wins. Mura won the match 2-1 and Spurs’ Europa Conference League-winning campaign is now on the verge of being derailed in the group stage.

Yowza. I watched a replay in the evening over some pie and a strong cup of decaf, both of which I enjoyed far, far more than the match. Here are my notes.

Match reactions