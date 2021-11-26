Spurs Women’s Kit Graham to miss remainder of the WSL season with ACL injury

More bad news, this time for Tottenham Hotspur Women. The club announced today that attacking midfielder Kit Graham will miss the remainder of the WSL season after injuring her ACL during last weekend’s loss at West Ham. Graham was injured in the first half of the match and was stretchered off the pitch, replaced by Chioma Ubogagu.

We can confirm that forward Kit Graham sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during our Barclays FA Women’s Super League fixture against West Ham on Sunday. The 26-year-old will now begin a period of rehabilitation and will miss the remainder of the season.

This is obviously terrible for Kit, and we wish her a speedy recovery. It’s also really bad for Spurs. While Spurs’ defense has been more or less outstanding this season, they’ve struggled with generating chances and putting the ball in the back of the net. Spurs have only scored eight goals this season, and Kit has two of them. She’s also the team’s leader in xG, and has consistently been one of the bright spots in this young season. Losing her for the season is going to suck.

It means that others like Ubogagu, Jessica Naz, and Rosella Ayane are going to have to step up and fill that creative attacking midfield role for Tottenham. Hopefully they will. Until then, Kit leaves a hole that will be difficult to fully fill.