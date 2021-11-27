Saturday football open thread

There are some decent matchups in today’s Premier League match schedule, starting with the early game where Arsenal host Geordie Arabia. This is one of those rare occasions where I’ll actually be rooting for Arsenal in a match, because I’d like nothing more than to see Newcastle go down this season.
Saturday Premier League Match Schedule
Arsenal vs. Newcastle
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBCSN (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Liverpool vs. Southampton
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: USA (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock
Norwich vs. Wolves
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock
Brighton vs. Leeds
12:30 p.m. USA / 5:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBC (USA) / Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com / Peacock
