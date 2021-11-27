 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Saturday football open thread

By Dustin George-Miller
/ new
FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL PALACE-SOUTHAMPTON Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

There are some decent matchups in today’s Premier League match schedule, starting with the early game where Arsenal host Geordie Arabia. This is one of those rare occasions where I’ll actually be rooting for Arsenal in a match, because I’d like nothing more than to see Newcastle go down this season.

Here’s your open thread for today’s games! The usual match thread conduct rules apply.

Saturday Premier League Match Schedule

Arsenal vs. Newcastle
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBCSN (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

Liverpool vs. Southampton
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: USA (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock

Norwich vs. Wolves
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock

Brighton vs. Leeds
12:30 p.m. USA / 5:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBC (USA) / Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com / Peacock

More From Cartilage Free Captain

Tottenham Hotspur News 24/7

Loading comments...