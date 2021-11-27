Saturday football open thread

There are some decent matchups in today’s Premier League match schedule, starting with the early game where Arsenal host Geordie Arabia. This is one of those rare occasions where I’ll actually be rooting for Arsenal in a match, because I’d like nothing more than to see Newcastle go down this season.

Here’s your open thread for today’s games! The usual match thread conduct rules apply.

Saturday Premier League Match Schedule

Arsenal vs. Newcastle

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBCSN (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Liverpool vs. Southampton

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: USA (USA), not televised (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

Norwich vs. Wolves

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

Brighton vs. Leeds

12:30 p.m. USA / 5:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBC (USA) / Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com / Peacock