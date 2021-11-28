Burnley vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match thread, live blog and how to watch

It hasn’t been a great few days at Hotspur Way. After an embarrassing 2-1 defeat in Europa Conference League against the worst ranked team in the competition, not to mention Fabio Paratici’s involvement in what sounds like a somewhat serious issue with Juventus, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to put it all behind them and pick up three points against Burnley.

Spurs currently sit seventh on the table, four points out of a Champions League spot, so a victory would help them keep pace with the likes of West Ham and Arsenal. Burnley are looking to claw out of the relegation zone as they sit 18th on the table, though their goal differential is somehow the same as Tottenham’s. Antonio Conte has been vocal about the situation in north London, so a bounce back against a relegation club would be nice going into December.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour before kickoff.

How to Watch

Turf Moor, Burnley, England

Sunday, November 28, 2021

9:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM UK

TV: None

Stream: Peacock (USA)

Live Blog

