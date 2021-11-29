Erik Lamela’s NLD rabona nominated for 2021 Puskas Award

Tottenham Hotspur may not win many honors this season, but one of their (former) players still can. Today, FIFA announced that Erik Lamela’s incredible rabona goal against Arsenal in the North London Derby has been nominated for the 2021 Puskas Award.

You might remember that match, which was played behind closed doors at the Emirates — Lamela scored that incredible goal and then was sent off for the first time in his Tottenham career after receiving two yellow cards in seven minutes. Spurs went on to lose the match 2-1 off of goals by Martin Ødegaard and Alexandre Lacazette.

But I don’t care — that goal was friggin’ amazing. All the good YouTube versions of it — including the FIFA and Tottenham official videos — prevent me from embedding them #onhere, so instead here’s the goal recreated in LEGO.

There are 11 total nominees for the 2021 Puskas Award, which is granted to the “most aesthetically pleasing” goal in world football scored in a calendar year. Three of them are women. Should Lamela win the award, it would mean the second straight year in which a Tottenham Hotspur player has won it — Son Heung-Min won it last year for his incredible end-to-end counterattack goal against Burnley.

The Puskas Award is now open for fan voting. You know what to do.