The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, November 9

If you haven’t seen it already, Ria Percival scored a pretty nice goal the other day.

Ramble of the Day

The rebrands keep coming, so here’s another courtesy of the New England Revolution.

After 26 years, the New England Revolution will retire the “crayon flag” following the 2021 season.



They were only MLS club that had maintained their visual identity throughout the league's history.



The club unveiled their new logo and crest in a complete rebrand today pic.twitter.com/y6bMxCSMKE — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 4, 2021

I have very little to say about the new crest, other than the fact that it looks like a wax seal to me. I totally get why they felt the need to change out of the old one — they’d been on the receiving end of so many jokes about the crayon flag for a very long time. I am going to miss it, though.

I have no idea if the crayon flag felt current in the ‘90s, but it got dated so quickly and I understand why someone might say it doesn’t feel right for a soccer club. It had a very distinct vibe over the years, and I think lasted just long enough to become a cult favorite amongst people who watch MLS. The ‘90s are officially retro now, so I wonder if there may have been a fun and creative opportunity to spotlight it.

To its credit, I think the new Revolution logo sticks out just enough amongst its counterparts. It’s not distinctly weird the way the old logo was, though, nor is it horrendously out of place. That’s probably what I’ll miss most about the crayon flag — it had no right to be there, but it was close to everlasting as an American soccer crest could possibly be. You’ll be missed, crayon flag, but certainly not forgotten.

tl;dr: Goodbye to the old New England Revolution logo, you’ll be missed.

