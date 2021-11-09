WSL coming to CBSSN and Paramount+ in USA next season

Women’s football is steadily growing in popularity, both in the United States and in the UK. Now, there’s good news for fans of Women’s Super League clubs based in USA — starting next summer, WSL matches will be broadcast on network TV in the USA as well.

Yesterday, CBS Sports announced that beginning in the summer of 2022, they will be the exclusive English-language rights holders for WSL matches in the United States. A select number of WSL matches will be televised on CBS Sports Network with the majority streamed on Paramount+, in a deal lasting through the 2023-24 season.

Currently, digital streaming for most WSL matches are via the FA Player, a streaming platform run by the Football Association that is free and streams worldwide with no restrictions. Matches televised in the US or UK are generally blacked out from streaming, however. Matches are also streamed in the USA via atafootball.com; live streaming requires a subscription fee but replays are available for free.

What this new deal promises for Tottenham supporters is more access to live televised Spurs Women matches, and easier access to streaming. Paramount+ is a subscription streaming service, and while it’s not yet known how this deal will affect the FA Player in the USA, it’s expected that it will continue in its present form. However, with men’s European football still on Paramount+, most Tottenham fans will likely already have a subscription to watch the men play; this may serve as further incentive to add or maintain that platform.