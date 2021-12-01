The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, December 1

Hi, all!

At the top today is midfielder Maéva Clemaron.

Ramble of the Day

The Premier League is many things, including a collection of some very rich people who all decided to own several of the world’s most known football clubs. A number of these people are famous for being owners, but many of them are quiet types — they do not cause a lot of fuss about their wealth, particularly outside of a footballing context.

For me, it begs the question: Can you name the sources of wealth for Premier League majority owners?

I’m picking ten of the 20 clubs for the quiz, with answers ranging from easy to difficult, and asking about what the owners were up to before they got involved in sports. (If you enjoy this and want the other 10 tomorrow, a comment needs to turn blue.) SB Nation’s content management system does not have a quiz option, but we do have polls — I’ll share the answers in tomorrow’s Hoddle.

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke launched the Kroenke Group in 1983. What industry did the group work in? healthcare

real estate

banking

What industry did Brentford owner Matthew Benham make his money in before taking over the club in 2012? finance

construction

gambling

Burnley is owned by ALK Capital, and chairman Alan Pace is part of the ownership group. Which industry did Pace get his start in? real estate

media

finance

In which industry did Crystal Palace owner Steve Parish get his start in? computer graphics

food

hospitality

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani earned his wealth in which media industry? film

television

video games

Liverpool owner John W. Henry founded John W. Henry & Company in 1981. What type of firm was it? financial trading

construction

real estate

The Glazer family's bid to buy Manchester United was led by patriarch Malcolm Glazer. What did he initially invest in after inheriting his father's watch repair business? restaurants

oil

real estate

What is Norwich owner Delia Smith's claim to fame? actress

cook

game show host

What business did Tottenham owner Joe Lewis move into after selling his family's catering business? financial trading

gambling

hospitality

Wolverhampton Wanderers is owned by Fosun International, a holdings company. What was the company's focus when it was founded in the 1990s? real estate development

market research

computer graphics

You have until the end of the day, UK time. Happy guessing!

tl;dr: Can you name the sources of wealth of some Premier League club owners?

Stay informed, read this: Richard Goldstein on Lee Elder, the first Black golfer to play in the Masters, who died this week aged 87 for The New York Times

Links of the Day

Former Liverpool and Arsenal midfielder Ray Kennedy died aged 70.

Former Coventry manager John Sillett died aged 85.

Belenenses requested a replay of its match against Benfica after a COVID-19 outbreak meant only nine players were available.

The Kansas City Current acquired Sam Mewis in a trade with the North Carolina Courage.

A longer read: Kathleen McNamee on the lingering gender inequalities of the Ballon d’Or, even after France Football began awarding female players in 2018 for ESPN