Wheeler Dealer Radio: Playing ketchup

Thanksgiving Day is usually a memorable one for Tottenham Hotspur fans, as they’ve played their fair share of European matches on Turkey Day. Not this time. Spurs went to Slovenia and played an absolute stinker, losing 2-1 to [checks notes] NS Mura, the lowest-rated team in the Europa Conference League and a club that didn’t exist until 2012. We blame the ketchup.

