The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Friday, December 10

Hello, all!

Let’s send the week off with some good old fashioned trash talk.

Ramble of the Day

A very simple sporting pleasure is a rivalry, be they based on geography or history. Rivalry livens up the day-to-day of football operations, upping the intensity and ultimately the passion. It breeds today’s category of 2021 quotes of the year: trash talk.

“For me personally, I’m not a big fan of Houston. Not the team, but the city in general.”

—FC Dallas midfielder Paxton Pomykal ahead of a match against rivals Houston Dynamo, May 5

This is simple and to the point from Pomykal, a perfect quote to jazz up any pre-match content. It is also probably the nicest quote in today’s collection.

“I was just saying, ‘You’re going to let your country down. You’re going to miss it. I’ve seen you try to chip it before. You’re wearing No. 10 for no reason. You might as well take it off. You’re just out here. They should put a cone out there instead.’”

—United States midfielder Kellyn Acosta on what he said to Qatar’s Hassan Al-Haydos before he eventually missed a penalty in the Gold Cup semifinal, as published on September 2

The perfect way to jazz up content about a match is to include accounts of on-field trash talk. It may be a regular thing on the field, but it tends to stay there. It’s always amusing when a player pulls back the curtain and reveals some verbal shithousery.

“He’s a great player and a great coach, but you can still be a sore loser and an asshole after a game.”

—Philadelphia Union head coach Jim Curtin on then-Atlanta United head coach Gabriel Heinze, May 4

Post-match trash talk is also acceptable trash talk, especially if it’s the result of a coaching kerfuffle. The story here is that Heinze thought Curtin’s team wasted time during a CONCACAF Champions League tie, which Philadelphia won, and refused to shake Curtin’s hand. It is very blunt to call an opposing manager an asshole, but it is especially so for a usually cool-tempered Curtin. I honestly love it.

“Well, I wouldn’t do that. He’s a very successful coach but Julius Caesar was also very good, but I don’t think he would be very good with the armies now.”

—Agent Jonathan Bennett on whether or not he blames José Mourinho for Gareth Bale’s mixed loan at Tottenham Hotspur, May 10

A sick burn is a sick burn. What else is there to say?

“Unfortunately, I’d have to say, which player has moved to Arsenal that has not been a disaster in the last couple of years?”

—Agent Kia Joorabchian on Willian leaving Arsenal, August 31

A sick burn about your rivals is an especially enjoyable sick burn. Again, what else is there to say?

“Is there anyone good on Red Bulls? I only know Messi, Neymar, and Ronaldo.”

—Child at New York Red Bulls-Atlanta United, November 3

I’m sure some find disparaging comments about MLS tiring, but I think it’s at least funny when a child unexpectedly does it. As I continue to say, a sick burn is a sick burn.

tl;dr: Quotes of the year, trash talk edition.

Stay informed, read this: Azeen Ghorayshi on the pay gap between men and women working in the medical field for The New York Times

Links of the Day

Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich will be out until January with a lung issue that developed as a result of COVID-19.

Premier League clubs will return to emergency COVID-19 measures to limit the spread of the Omicron variant.

Racing Louisville hired Kim Björkegren as the team’s new head coach.

A longer read: Amy Woodyatt on Tromsø’s new QR code kit, which links to information on sportswashing and human rights abuses in Qatar for CNN