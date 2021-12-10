Tottenham is sick and there’s no football. Let’s have a quiz!

This is a tough time for Tottenham Hotspur fans. Spurs are looking at an extended period — possibly up to two weeks — without any football, and perhaps without a ton of Spurs news. The Rennes match was off. The Brighton match is off. Likely the Leicester match, too. The players are all at home and the training ground is closed. What’s a fan to do?

How about a quiz!

This one isn’t mine (my only original Sporcle quiz is the one I made in the wake of the Recurrently Generated Football League a few years ago and you should definitely check it out) but this is a pretty good one — name the top five Tottenham goal scorers from every Premier League season through 2018-19. As a fan who’s only been following the team since 2007, I found it challenging. Some of you older-than-dirt superfans might find it easy.

So if you’re bored like me and are just counting down the days until Sunday’s WSL match between Spurs Women and Aston Villa, try this. And remember: COVID-19 sux0rz.