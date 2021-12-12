Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur Women: game time, lineups, and how to watch online

Yes, there IS Tottenham Hotspur football today! The men’s match at Brighton & Hove Albion scheduled for this morning is postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak at Hotspur Way, but Tottenham Hotspur Women have (as far as we know) no such restrictions. Their WSL match at Aston Villa is set to go on as expected and today they are at Bank’s Stadium in Walsall to face 10th place Aston Villa.

Spurs Women started the WSL season like a house on fire, and have put together some of their most impressive results since joining the top flight, including an away win at last season’s runners up Manchester City and a hard-fought draw at home to Arsenal, their first ever result against their rivals. But their last match two weeks ago was disappointing — Spurs fell 1-0 at West Ham on November 21 in a match that also saw them lose attacking midfielder r Kit Graham to an ACL injury for the rest of the season.

Spurs will now need to find offense from players such as Rachel Williams, Chioma Ubogagu, and Kyah Simon if they are going to keep their improbable push for a top three finish alive.

Aston Villa meanwhile have found life difficult in their second season in the top flight. Villa have three wins against Birmingham, Leicester, and (improbably) Brighton thus far but are way underwater in GD. Like Spurs, they’ve also found it tough to find the back of the net with only five goals thus far. Spurs will be relying on their defense to keep Villa’s Alisha Lehmann and Remi Allen out, while also taking advantage of whatever chances come their way.

Three points should be within reach for Spurs today, but it might be tricker than what it looks on paper. Villa won this fixture last season at home and with Graham out injured this is not a match they can take for granted.

COYS!

Lineup

Your starting XI to face Villa! pic.twitter.com/wVHKeGHumh — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) December 12, 2021

How to Watch

Sunday, December 12, 2021

1 pm ET / 6 pm BST

Bank’s Stadium, Walsall

TV: Not televised.

Streaming: faplayer.thefa.com

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic,

or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!