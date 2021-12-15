The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Wednesday, December 15

Hi, all!

Ready for some more words?

Ramble of the Day

As I mentioned in yesterday’s edition of quotes of the year, there are many forms honesty can take. A very fun form is when someone is brutally honest, almost roasting themselves in the process. These are as colorful and honest as quotes may get, especially ones of self-reflection. As a result, it’s a small group of quotes, but quotes I’d argue are both particularly useful in storytelling and also inherently entertaining.

“Everyone is sad.”

—Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matić following the team’s 4-2 loss to Leicester City, as published on October 17

I would not describe this as a self-own, but I find that there is a raw honesty in the simplicity of the quote. It feels harsh, perhaps necessarily so, but very real. I appreciate the honesty.

“We got our asses kicked, didn’t we? I thought we were a little tight, a little nervous, just doing dumb stuff.”

—United States midfielder Megan Rapinoe following the team’s 3-0 loss to Sweden at the Olympics, July 21

If we’re talking brutal honesty, this Rapinoe quote is an easy inclusion. Its inclusion almost feels self-explanatory — you hardly ever hear an athlete be so brutal and critical of their team. That is not necessarily to punish other athletes; there are plenty who are honest, just not this harsh. Rapinoe’s bluntness provides quotes that are easy to remember and obviously worth sharing. As is the case with all of today’s quotes, there’s a clear level of honesty that is easy to appreciate.

“I thought I would come here and play with a cigarette in my mouth and, instead, it is difficult.”

—Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuaín on playing in MLS, June 15

This is easily one of my favorite quotes of the entire year. It is simultaneously brutally honest and hilarious, truly speaking to the fact that MLS can be hard to picture from a distance. It is and isn’t a self-own on Higuaín’s part — he admits to wholly underestimating his task, clearly spotlighting his underperformance. (He had one goal in nine matches in 2020, and at this point had five goals in 17 matches.) It is also just a simple comment about MLS’ quality, albeit a very funny one.

tl;dr: The brutally honest football quotes of 2021.

Stay informed, read this: Samuel Petrequin on ex-tennis player Amélie Mauresmo, who became the French Open’s first female director for the Associated Press

Links of the Day

Premier League clubs will increase COVID-19 measures, including testing players and staff daily.

Also in this article: Premier League clubs will have to go before the league’s board to prove a sponsorship deal from a related party is of fair market value.

Arsenal stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy after multiple disciplinary breaches.

Nike signed a deal with UCLA women’s soccer player Reilyn Turner, its first with a college athlete.

A longer read: Howard Megdal on Gotham FC’s acquisition of Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger and the players’ value on and off the field for Forbes