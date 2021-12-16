Leicester vs. Tottenham match POSTPONED

Today’s match between Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur has been officially postponed, according to numerous outlets including Sky Sports News.

BREAKING: Leicester v Spurs has been postponed due to covid-19 outbreak. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 16, 2021

The news represents a surprising turnaround by the Premier League that as recent as yesterday morning had rejected calls from both Spurs and Leicester to call off the match. Both clubs had their reasons, but they were different ones — Spurs had wanted to use this match day to play the rescheduled (and now cancelled) Europa Conference League match against Rennes, while Leicester had nine players out with a combination of COVID-19 positive tests and injuries.

The Premier League had rejected both requests, but now have called off the match due to concerns over COVID. The change represents some common sense creeping through the league bubble, but it also likely means that we’re going to see more and more last minute postponements across the league as teams continue to struggle with outbreaks within their squads over the coming days and weeks.

This represents the third league match that Spurs have had postponed — the match at Burnley was called off due to heavy snow, and the match last weekend at Brighton was postponed after a COVID-19 crisis within Tottenham’s camp.

I suspect that this might be the precursor to another “circuit breaker” pause in play by the league, with the omicron variant ripping through the UK at the moment and positive COVID infections skyrocketing. I could be wrong about this, but it does seem like if the Premier League has the stomach to do another shutdown in play in order to salvage the season, this would be a pretty good time to consider doing it.

More news when we hear of it.