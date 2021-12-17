The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Friday, December 17

Hey, everyone!

At the top today is forward Rachel Williams.

Ramble of the Day

The only natural way to end a summary of quotes of the year is to crown one as the best of them all. For me, it had to not just a quote that encapsulated football’s silly side, but one that was able to tell one of the year’s biggest stories. In the end, there was one very obvious contender. Without further ado, I present the 2021 Football Quote of the Year.

“I’m not an expert on European sports, but obviously it is a lot of fandom.”

—JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon following the collapse of the European Super League, May 6

The speedy rise and fall of the European Super League is a contender for football’s story of the year, in a number of ways. To make people angry on such a scale that James Corden argued against the Super League’s existence to an American audience in a rant that made people happy to share Corden content is an accomplishment. (I’m just saying!) The whole episode is more than just angering some people for a little while and then fading into the background, though.

The ESL is the result of recent trends in football’s history, a period that has seen a staggering influx of money. That leads to a lot of things about the ESL being self-explanatory, like why the richest clubs wanted to create it, why a company as big as JPMorgan Chase would get involved, and why UEFA would be against it. The self-explanatory nature also made it the easiest symbol the game has ever provided for power imbalance that money brings. When you provide a symbol that easy, you also become very blatant about who the haves and the have nots are. In this case, assigning most of the footballing world the role of the have nots meant the strength in numbers was enough to crack a surprisingly fragile ESL.

Dimon’s quote is a direct commentary on that response, mainly from supporters who were reminded of long=standing gripes with the rich people that own the clubs around them. (After all, there’s a relatively straight line that connects this example of greed to other ones.) Dimon’s quote also is a shining example of how underprepared those behind the ESL were, and I’d argue it also aligns with a constant failure to govern effectively. Greed may motivate many, but there are so many examples of footballing organizations being outdone by their own incompetence. It is hilarious. It is also, I believe, an example of a dodged bullet.

tl;dr: Presenting the quote of the year, Jamie Dimon on the European Super League’s quick demise.

Stay informed, read this: Kim Masters on actor Chris Noth, who was accused of sexual assault by two women for The Hollywood Reporter

Links of the Day

Three Chelsea players, three Liverpool players, and five at Real Madrid tested positive for COVID-19.

Patrick Assoumou Eyi, the technical director of Gabon’s men’s first division, was accused of sexually assaulting boys.

Five Premier League matches originally scheduled for the weekend were postponed after outbreaks at multiple clubs.

Gotham acquired Kristie Mewis in a trade from the San Diego Wave.

Palmeiras president Leila Pereira asked supporters to stop sending her money after her address and social security number were revealed Wednesday.

A longer read: Rick Maese on WAGMI United, a group interested in buying an English club and trying to change ownership models with crypto and NFTs for The Washington Post