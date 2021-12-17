Christian Eriksen, Inter Milan part ways by mutual consent

This isn’t really a Tottenham Hotspur story, but dammit, it’s Christian Eriksen. Today, Inter Milan released a statement saying that it has terminated Eriksen’s contract by mutual consent, effective immediately.

| CHRIS



ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8!



We've experienced some unforgettable moments together pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO — Inter (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021

MILAN – FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that an agreement has been reached to terminate Christian Eriksen’s contract by mutual consent. The club and the entire Nerazzurri family wish Christian all the very best for his future. Although Inter and Christian are now parting ways, the bond shall never be broken. The good times, the goals, the victories, those Scudetto celebrations with fans outside San Siro – all this will remain forever in Nerazzurri history. —Statement, Inter Milan

Eriksen, a former star at Tottenham Hotspur, left for Inter Milan in January 2020. He hasn’t played football since the European Championships this past summer when he collapsed on the pitch during Denmark’s opening match against Finland due to an apparent heart attack brought on by a previously undisclosed heart condition. Eriksen was fitted with a defibrillator and while he has been cleared for athletic activity again by doctors, Serie A regulations state that he is not able to play for an Italian league team with such a device.

So it was always likely that this was going to happen. Inter clearly doesn’t harbor any ill will towards Eriksen, but recognizes that this is what needs to happen if Christian wants to play football again before he decides to hang up his boots for good.

Will he do that? We don’t know, but it does seem likely. Now a free agent, there were reports that he could return to football in a league that doesn’t have as restrictive medical regulations as Serie A; a team in the Netherlands, or even a return to the Danish league have been mooted as options, but obviously whatever team/league he goes to would need to be okay with a player sporting a heart defibrillator playing football. Nothing has been decided, but with the January transfer window coming up it’s possible we could see him move to a new club.

Obviously, and I think I speak for all Tottenham fans here, the most important thing is that Christian is healthy and happy. It would be wonderful to see him play football again, so long as that can be done in a way that is medically safe.