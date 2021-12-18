Weekend football open thread

So many matches have been cancelled due to the omicron variant of COVID-19 that there are only two games happening on a Saturday matchday. It’s wild. Stay safe, y’all. Get vaccinated and boosted as soon as you can.
Here’s your open thread for this weekend’s non-Tottenham matches, assuming that the Tottenham match vs. Liverpool, y’know, happens.
Saturday match schedule
Aston Villa vs. Burnley
10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK
TV: NBCSN (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Leeds vs. Arsenal
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock, NBCSports.com
Sunday match schedule
Wolves vs. Chelsea
9:00 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. UK
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Newcastle vs. Manchester City
9:00 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. UK
TV: NBCSN (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
