Weekend football open thread

So many matches have been cancelled due to the omicron variant of COVID-19 that there are only two games happening on a Saturday matchday. It’s wild. Stay safe, y’all. Get vaccinated and boosted as soon as you can.

Here’s your open thread for this weekend’s non-Tottenham matches, assuming that the Tottenham match vs. Liverpool, y’know, happens.

Saturday match schedule

Aston Villa vs. Burnley

10:00 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. UK

TV: NBCSN (USA), not televised (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Leeds vs. Arsenal

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. UK

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock, NBCSports.com

Sunday match schedule

Wolves vs. Chelsea

9:00 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. UK

TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Newcastle vs. Manchester City

9:00 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. UK

TV: NBCSN (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com