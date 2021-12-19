Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool: Match thread, live blog and how to watch

Ladies and gentlemen, Tottenham Hotspur will play a football match today for the first time in what feels like an eternity! Officially, it’s only been two weeks since Spurs dispatched Norwich City 3-0 but with three cancellations between then and now due to COVID-19, we’ve been twiddling our thumbs a bit wondering when the next match would be.

Despite missing these matches, Spurs sit in sevent place and are seven points out of fourth, but have four matches in hand on Arsenal. Liverpool, meanwhile, have been flying and are just a point behind leaders Manchester City. They’ve scored the most goals in the league with a whopping 48 while only surrendering 13. Needless to say, Spurs will have their hands full. Any kind of a result will feel like progress and a victory would be a massive jolt for Antonio Conte’s men.

Lineups

Your team to face Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/8c4nHEEPDw — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 19, 2021





Here’s how we line up for today’s meeting with @SpursOfficial! #TOTLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 19, 2021

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Sunday, December 19, 2021

11:30 AM ET, 4:30 PM UK

TV: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League (UK)

Streaming: Peacock (USA), DAZN (CAN)

Live Blog

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!