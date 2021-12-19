Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool: Community Player Ratings

Well, that was certainly exciting! Tottenham hosted Liverpool in their first match in two weeks, but despite a plethora of chances couldn’t put away a Reds team that went down to ten men late in the second half. Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min both scored goals as Spurs came back from behind; Liverpool got goals from Diogo Jota and Andy Robertson, before Robertson was sent off with a VAR-assisted straight red after sweeping the legs of Emerson Royal.

Lots to talk about in this one, but you’re here to rank players. So let’s do that!

