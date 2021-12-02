Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brentford: Match thread and how to watch

After missing Sunday’s match due to snowy conditions, Tottenham Hotspur are back in Premier League action Thursday against Brentford. The newly promoted side are doing the best of the three clubs up from the Championship, currently sitting in 11th place while Watford and Norwich are near the relegation zone. Spurs, currently in ninth place, can make up some ground on the Champions League spots with a victory and a match in hand thanks to the postponement of the Burnley match.

Antonio Conte’s comments in the last week paint a picture of a club that wants to get on the upswing but there’s a big hill to climb. Getting on a good run of form is the start of that, so let’s get three points and push upward.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kickoff.

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Thursday, December 2, 2021

2:30 PM ET, 7:30 PM UK

TV: None (USA / UK)

Streaming: Peacock (USA), Amazon Prime Video / Premier Player HD (UK)

