Spurs win! Tottenham Hotspur hosted Brentford and their manager Trent Crimm Thomas Frank in the first match of what will be an incredibly busy holiday fixture period. Spurs played well from the opening kick and won 2-0 behind a first half own goal by Sergei Canós and a wonderfully executed second half team goal tapped in by Son Heung-Min.

It was a refreshing and positive performance coming off of an embarrassing loss to Mura in the Europa Conference League and last weekend’s postponed match at Burnley. And what a way to bounce back!

This was a match I didn’t pay super close attention to (midweek matches suck for those of us with Actual Jobs™), but here are some superficial notes.

Match Reactions