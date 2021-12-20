The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Monday, December 20

Hi, all!

It is only a coincidence that Son Heung-min is at the top of today’s Hoddle, but it is time to catch up on some Son content.

Ramble of the Day

Before the COVID-19 mandated postponements, there was a meeting of some cool people: Son and Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland, a now unafraid Tottenham fan. The club rightly took the opportunity to get these two together for content that the club slowly rolled out. (I applaud the social media strategy there.)

First up was just a quick video of the two meeting, which feels very much like the Tottenham version of wholesome content.

It’s a short video but there are a couple of things worth commenting on. The two are clearly a little starstruck to meet each other — Son says he had never done his hair so beautifully, and I find Holland to be extremely polite when he calls Son “mate” the first time he meets him. I love that Holland made this press tour one in which he fully unleashed his Tottenham fandom. I think I mentioned it last week, but between going to the Ballon d’Or and hanging out with Son, it seems like the right way to use your clout at a Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero.

Tottenham nicely pounced on the opportunity to do some more content, and so Holland asked Son to compare his teammates to Marvel superheroes. It provides the perfect opportunity to share my thoughts in bulletpoint form, so that’s what I’ll do. (I can’t embed the video, so I will link to it here.)

I think Son and Holland have a pretty good perception of matching Spurs players to Marvel superheroes. By this, I mean I agree with just about all of their takes.

I will always appreciate a Mousa Dembélé reference, and I respect Holland a lot for bringing him up. I will waste no opportunity to remind myself (and others!) of how wonderful it was to watch him in his prime.

I love that Holland tailored his description of Spider-Man so that it would correspond with Son’s skill set. I love it because it feels like a fairly honest description of Spider-Man, too.

Holland just seems like a very normal Spurs fan, which makes me think he should read Cartilage Free Captain. (Tom, if you already do read this site and want me to stop writing about you because it’s weird to read about yourself, just let me know.)

Spurs dropped another piece of content a few days ago, revealing that Holland’s co-star Zendaya was also around at some point. This is a very cool meeting between some very cool people and I hope they had a nice time.

(I wonder how Zendaya feels about this press tour turning partly into an excuse for Holland to meet some of the world’s best footballers.)

tl;dr: Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Tom Holland and Zendaya got to hang out with Son Heung-min and Tottenham rightly got a lot of social content out of it.

