Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United League Cup Preview: A quick detour before a busy week ahead

In what was supposed to be the start of the busy festive period, Tottenham Hotspur actually went a full 10 days without any matches before Sunday’s draw against Liverpool. That showing should be seen as an encouragement and puts Antonio Conte at 3-2-0 in the league since taking over, with plenty of promise ahead.

Covid pending, next week has three more fixtures on the schedule, all winnable and all necessary victories as the team is just about to jump into the top four. Up first, though, is a League Cup quarterfinal tie against despised West Ham United, who took three points in a 1-0 win during October.

Rotation is super important during this time, and illnesses make this even tougher. However, it is hard to throw away a shot at reaching the semifinals of a cup, especially with the Conference League now out of the picture. This cannot be Spurs’ top priority, but beating West Ham to make it to the penultimate round is enticing.

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United

Date: Wednesday, December 22

Time: 2:45 pm ET, 7:45 pm UK

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

TV: ESPN+ (USA), Sky Sports Main Event (UK)

West Ham is not in great form right now, having won just one of its last six matches. The Hammers do have win over Chelsea and Liverpool, however, and also beat Spurs at home in one of Nuno Espirto Santo’s final matches. They currently sit fifth in the table, though will likely be passed by Tottenham once some postponements are made up.

Conte absolutely must rest some key players here, but the squad is starting to show that maybe there is enough depth to feel decent about. Sunday’s match saw players like Dele Alli, Harry Winks, and Ryan Sessegnon all look starting caliber, so mix-and-matching should not be a death knell by any means. The league is the main focus, but rotation is going to happen either way, so there will be a smattering of regulars out there on Wednesday.

Three themes