Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United: Carabao Cup Quarter-Final match thread and how to watch

The Carabao Cup quarter-finals continue today with three spots remaining in the semis available. Tottenham Hotspur can claim one of the spots today with a victory over London rival West Ham United.

Arsenal have already qualified with a 5-1 win over League One side Sunderland yesterday. Liverpool-Leicester and Brentford-Chelsea will determine the other spots this evening. After a very spirited 2-2 draw against high-flying Liverpool Sunday, there’s cause for optimism as Antonio Conte is showing signs of unlocking this squad and getting the best out of them.

Lineups

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United

Carabao Cup Quarter-Final

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 7:45 PM (UK), 2:45 PM (EST)

TV: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event (UK)

Streaming: ESPN+ (US), DAZN (CAN)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!