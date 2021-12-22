Spurs Women drawn home to Liverpool in Conti Cup quarterfinals

Tottenham Hotspur Women’s next match isn’t until January 7 at Chelsea (yikes!), but they did get some good news. The draw for the Continental League Cup (“ContiCup”) quarterfinals took place yesterday, and Spurs got one of the more favorable opponents left in the competition, drawing Liverpool at home.

I won’t say that this is an automatic ticket to the semifinals — one should never say that in football — but it is an excellent draw. Liverpool are coming out of a period where they were an absolute hot mess. Once challengers for the WSL title, they have been more or less abandoned by their parent club and were relegated to the FA Women’s Championship last season. They’ve reorganized now and are currently top of the FAWC table and likely favorites for promotion, but this isn’t an especially good team right now and Spurs should be considered heavy favorites to advance. Liverpool do have one familiar face on their roster — former Spurs midfielder Rachel Furness is a regular starter for the Reds.

You never take cup matches for granted; Spurs rotated heavily in the last round and eked out a 3-2 win over Coventry City to advance, but if Rehanne Skinner takes this match seriously there’s no reason why they can’t breeze to the semis.

The rest of the draw is a lot more exciting than this one — West Ham drew home to Chelsea, Arsenal drew home to Manchester United (which will eliminate a very strong team from the competition), while Bristol City, finalists last season, will travel to either Charlton, Leicester, or Manchester City. The ambiguity of that match-up is due to a group stage match that was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols; the status of that match will determine who hosts Bristol City.

The matches are scheduled to take place on January 19-20, 2022.