Tottenham 2-1 West Ham: Spurs back to League Cup semi-finals

They did it! Tottenham Hotspur hosted West Ham in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup, and somehow didn’t manage to give up a late lead. Spurs got a first half goal and assist from Steven Bergwijn and another goal from Lucas Moura, and Tottenham then withstood a late flurry of chances to hold off the Hammers. The final score was 2-1. Jarrod Bowen scored the only goal for West Ham.

Champagne football, it was not, but it was a win, and Spurs still have a chance to win a trophy this season! Here are some of my match notes.

Reactions

This match was kind of a mess. It’s not that Spurs played poorly — they didn’t really. But I’m not sure I’d say they played well. The whole match was kind of a slog from the very beginning, punctuated by moments of brilliance from Bergwijn.

And oh my, was Stevie ever good! This was clearly Redemption Week™ at Tottenham Hotspur — Dele and Harry Winks had their chance against Liverpool, and this time it was Bergwijn’s time in the sunshine. His goal was a lovely one-two combination with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and he took the chance well.

They were good players all along they just needed a coach with some tactics redemption arc



Dier ✅

Sessegnon ✅

Winks ✅*

Dele ✅

Bergwijn ✅

Ndombele

Lo Celso — NathanAClark (@NathanAClark) December 22, 2021