Spurs draw Chelsea in Carabao Cup semi-finals

After a hard fought victory over fellow Londoners West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur will have to go through another set of derbies if they’re to reach the final of the Carabao Cup.

Spurs have been drawn against Chelsea in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. The draw took place after Liverpool finished off Leicester City in a penalty shootout this evening.

We have been drawn against Chelsea in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup! pic.twitter.com/8otU9Z9EvT — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 22, 2021

The competition is back to a two-legged semi-final this season, which means Spurs will travel to Stamford Bridge the first week of January before hosting the Blues at home the following week. Liverpool will take on Arsenal in the other semi-final tie.

We all know it’s been over ten years since Spurs lifted the League Cup trophy by defeating Chelsea back in 2008. It would be nice to knock them out on the way to ending the silverware drought. Spurs are playing well and should have some confidence going into this matchup. Chelsea aren’t slouches as we’re all aware, but at this point in the competition, you’re going to face the best.

Ticket information and official schedule should be available shortly.