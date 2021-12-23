The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Thursday, December 23

Hi, everyone!

I imagine today’s the last day of somewhat regular activity of the year, so I wish you all a lovely holiday if you’re celebrating and a happy and healthy new year!

Ramble of the Day

Here’s a quick food take: I don’t think yellow mustard should be the most commonly available mustard in the United States (or anywhere, really).

Yellow mustard is the least dynamic mustard of the group, and it seems like mustard is designed to be substantial. Every mustard I’ve had is a better mustard than yellow mustard, and I’m sure many of the mustards I have not had are better than yellow mustard.

I would recommend spicy brown mustard as the go-to mustard because it is milder than the name suggests. My other go-to mustard is dijon — you have to be careful with it, but it’s surprisingly versatile and adds the right amount of punch if you get your measurements right.

tl;dr: I don’t care for yellow mustard.

Stay informed, watch this: DW Sports’ video on the first football match to ever be abandoned because of racism in Germany, which happened over the weekend when Onsabrück’s Aaron Opoku was racially abused by a Duisburg fan

Links of the Day

Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy was charged with a seventh count of rape.

14 EFL games originally scheduled for Boxing Day were postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks at multiple clubs.

David Elleray, chair of the FA’s refereeing committee, will leave at the end of the season ahead of an investigation into claims he made racist comments.

Chelsea women signed Alsu Abdullina from Lokomotiv Moscow.

The SPFL will take an earlier than schedule winter break after Scotland capped crowds at 500 because of rising COVID-19 cases.

The UK’s Advertising Standards Agency told Arsenal to remove its current ads promoting Socios, saying the ads mislead supporters about investing in cryptocurrency.

A longer read: Claire Watkins interviews Angel City sporting director Eniola Aluko and head coach Freya Coombe on building an NWSL contender from scratch for Just Women’s Sports