Spurs Women’s Naz nominated for December WSL Player of the Month

Jessica Naz is finally having her moment in the sun. The Tottenham Hotspur Women attacker is coming off of two consecutive strong league performances against Aston Villa and Everton — both wins — in which she tallied a goal and an assist. It was enough to earn her a nomination for the Barclay’s FA WSL Player of the Month for December.

Jess Naz has been nominated for December's @BarclaysFAWSL Player of the Month award!



Vote for Jess now, Spurs fans! ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) December 23, 2021

It’s not the first time a Spurs Women player has been nominated for a monthly award. Ashleigh Neville got a nomination in November, while Shelina Zadorsky was nominated in September. No Spurs players have (yet) managed to take home the award yet this season.

Naz’s nomination I’m sure has something to do with the incredible goal she scored against Everton last weekend, which all of you should stop whatever it is you’re doing and watch again.

Naz is up against Manchester United’s Ella Toone and Vilda Bøe Risa, Reading’s Gemma Evans, Arsenal’s Jordan Nobbs, and Leicester’s Molly Pike. You can vote for Jessica at the FA’s website.