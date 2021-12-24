The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Friday, December 24

Hello, all!

Ramble of the Day

I like to think of the Christmas Eve or Christmas Day Hoddle as the stocking stuffer of Hoddles. I grab something from the Tottenham website or socials for a low-fuss Hoddle, both in preparation and in final product, and provides enough entertainment value. It does mean I do perhaps rely on Spurs’ content teams a little too much, but they usually deliver. This year was no exception in all of these categories, minus one: the video of the week was definitely not Spurs’ best.

I had normal expectations for this challenge for a few reasons: athletes get competitive about everything, and Son Heung-min and Ben Davies tend to be fairly interesting in front of a camera. (Davies definitely has some strong opinions that he mostly only saves for random Spurs content.) This video did not have a lot going on, though.

The three things that stick out to me from this:

The team of Davies and Joe Rodon feels like a well-oiled machine compared to the team of Son and Ryan Sessegnon. (Welsh Mafia lives on.)

Even in small doses, Davies and Son prove my theory that they’re always reliable for personality in front of a camera.

Is it weird to wear your jersey when you’re not playing a game?

I don’t think I spoiled the winner, so it’s still a fun enough video to spend a couple of minutes watching if you’re so inclined. Maybe the lesson is, though, that content with sponsors isn’t always meant to be the most interesting.

tl;dr: Here’s a video of Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Son Heung-min, and Ryan Sessegnon kicking balls into a car.

Links of the Day

Two Premier League matches and seven further EFL matches scheduled for Boxing Day were postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks at several clubs.

Five people were arrested during Tottenham-West Ham, and one person was reported for anti-Semitic behavior on an Overground train before the match.

The UK’s Department of Levelling Up pledged £1m towards a supporter-led initiative to buy Bury’s Gigg Lane.

A longer read: Luke Harding on a settlement between Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and journalist Catherine Belton regarding her book, Putin’s People for the Guardian