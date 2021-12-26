Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace: Match thread, live blog and how to watch

Last night, we all thought this match was off. Turns out, it’s not! Tottenham Hotspur host Crystal Palace in the Traditional Boxing Day Match (tm) at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, despite several positive COVID tests within the Palace camp, including manager Patrick Viera who will not be on the touchline.

Spurs have a clean bill of health after their prior COVID outbreak, with the exception of Ryan Sessegnon who picked up a knock against Liverpool. That said, there are players who are still returning to full match fitness and the matches are coming thick and fast, so we have really no idea what Antonio Conte will do with his lineup. That’s December in the Premier League for you.

A win today means Spurs move up to fifth place in the table... with three matches in hand. Seems good! COYS!

Lineups

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Sunday, December 26, 2021

10 AM ET, 3 PM UK

TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Streaming: NBCSports.com

Live Blog

Have fun, and COYS!